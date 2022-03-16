New officer in Norton
A new officer has joined the Norton police force. In February, Officer Paul O’Malley graduated from the Plymouth Police Academy, a 22-week long course totaling 800 hours. He graduated along with 52 other new recruits and is now in field training. O’Malley is not the first police officer in his family. He joins his two brothers, who serve another community.
Teen Tiny Art on display
Earlier this month, kids in grades 6-8 were invited to stop by the Seekonk Public Library to pick up tiny art kits, which included a miniature paint palette, brush and canvas. Now, the library is displaying the artwork made with those kits in a Teen Tiny Art Show. The show was organized by Teen Services at the Seekonk Public Library. All art will be on display in the library lobby through the end of the month.
Ukulele performance in North Saturday
The Unlikely Strummers are performing from 11-11:30 a.m. Saturday at North Attleboro’s Richards Memorial Library. The Strummers are a ukulele band made up of players from southern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. They are led by the James Hill Ukulele Initiative-certified instructor Cindy Miller. The performance will be held outside the library, weather permitting.
Police thank generous driver
On March 2, Plainville Police Sgt. Scott Gallerani and Officer Cole Leighton were in line at the McDonald’s drive-thru window on Route 152 when the driver of the pickup truck in front of them kindly paid for their order. But, the officers said on the Plainville Police Department Facebook page, the meal was not for them. It was for a prisoner who was being held overnight at the station. “But we still appreciate the gesture,” police said. Gallerani said McDonald’s is their standard pick-up meal for prisoners. He added he has never had someone pay for his order at McDonald’s before, although people have paid for his and other officers’ coffee. In those cases, Gallerani leaves money to pay for the next person’s order. Leighton is currently in field training, so the experience was “an eye-opener for him, too,” Gallerani said. “We were both very appreciative.”