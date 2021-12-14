‘To protect, serve, and rake’
A rookie Norfolk police officer is getting kudos for helping a senior citizen in need of leaf relief. Officer Ryan Jasset spotted the woman raking a daunting leaf pile while he was working a traffic detail last Thursday and he began helping the woman during a lull in traffic. He was videotaped by a worker for Tree Tech Inc. of Foxboro and his act of kindness was shared on the Norfolk police Facebook page. “Protect, serve and rake,” the department said, adding that Jasset “is an example of how community orientated we strive to be.”
Foxboro gets officer from North
Police officer John Chamberlin Jr., pictured, a Foxboro native and son of a police officer, has joined his hometown police department after serving three years on the North Attleboro force. The Foxboro High grad served seven years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and graduated from Bridgewater State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in psychology. He also attended the MBTA Police Academy.
COVID booster clinic for Wrentham, Norfolk
COVID-19 booster clinics are being offered for residents of Wrentham, Norfolk and Franklin. The Moderna vaccine booster will be available for residents from 2 to 5 p.m., Thursday at the Wrentham Public Safety building behind town hall, and from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the Norfolk Senior Center on Medway Branch. The clinics, run by the Metacomet Public Health Alliance, are for those 18 or older who received their second shot at least six months ago. Register by calling 508-384-5485 for Wrentham and 508-528-4430 for Norfolk.
COVID, flu vax clinic in North
COVID-19 and flu vaccinations will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, at John Wesley AME Zion Church, 32 Broad St., North Attleboro. There will be brief information sessions, answers to questions about the coronavirus, and printed materials. Panera “to go” boxes will be available while supplies last. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Call 508-699-3322 or email JohnWesleyAMEZion@gmail.com.
Norfolk Lions collecting coats
The Norfolk Lions are again holding a Coats 4 Kids winter outerwear drive. The campaign runs through Jan. 10 at the Lions Christmas tree lot near Dunkin on Main Street in the center of town and at the Norfolk Grange on Rockwood Road. Used coats for infants, kids, men or women are sought. All coats will be cleaned by Anton’s Cleaners of Medfield. Dover Trucking donated new totes for collection stations. Questions? Contact Cindy Ladue at 508-667-0002.
