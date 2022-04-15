North police recognize dispatch supervisor
It’s National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, and North Attleboro police are recognizing Dispatch Supervisor Daniel Araujo for the way he calmly handled a 911 call about a woman in labor. Araujo, a dispatcher for 17 years, received the call last month from the woman’s husband informing him that his wife was at full term and in labor. Araujo immediately dispatched an ambulance then remained on the phone to advise the husband and wife. Just over eight minutes into the call, the husband informed him that the baby’s head was showing. Araujo “continued giving clear instructions and reassurances to both father and mother. Rescue personnel arrived on scene and the baby was born (a) few moments later,” police said on their Facebook page.
State police plan crackdown
State police will be cracking down on impaired drivers this weekend somewhere in Bristol County. A sobriety checkpoint will be operated during varied hours from Saturday into Sunday. Police say vehicles will not be chosen arbitrarily.
Poetry workshop in Seekonk
Mary Jo Maichack, a professional teaching artist, storyteller, and writer, will lead a poetry writing workshop for older teens and adults from 4-5:30 p.m. April 27 at the Seekonk Public Library, 410 Newman Ave. “Poetry By You” will be held in the large meeting room at the library. Attendees will listen to poetry readings and write their own poems based on prompts. All will be given a notebook, though they can also bring your own writing supplies if they wish. Register at seekonkpl.org/events.
Volunteer for Meals on Wheels
HESSCO Elder Services, an organization that serves 12 communities in south Norfolk County, including Plainville, Foxboro, Wrentham, and Norfolk, is looking for volunteer drivers for its Meals on Wheels program. Volunteers are especially needed in the Norfolk area. Drivers spend about one hour per week, from 11 a.m. to noon, on a day of their choosing delivering meals to older individuals. Contact Jayne Davis at jdavis@hessco.org or call 781-784-4944, ext. 214 if you are interested in becoming a volunteer.
Tax deadline is almost here
If you haven’t done so yet, you better get cracking on those taxes as Tuesday is the last day you can file personal income tax returns in Massachusetts. If you require more time, you can file for an extension, but it must be submitted by midnight that same day. According to state Department of Revenue Commissioner Geoffrey E. Snyder, filing electronically is the fastest way to process returns and get refund checks back quickly. Electronic filing also helps protect you from fraud, along with using strong passwords, safeguarding documents, and being wary of scams, he said. Visit mass.gov/info-details/current-tax-filing-season-overview for more information.