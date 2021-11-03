How to deal with leaves properly
Attleboro Conservation Agent Nick Wyllie is urging all residents to properly dispose of leaves. Improper disposal includes the dumping of leaves into wetlands, rivers and stormwater basins.
Wyllie says dumping leaves in those places causes “nutrient pollution” which promotes the growth of algae. That in turn can lower oxygen levels in the water and impair water quality.
To properly dispose of leaves, Wyllie says you have a few options:
- Small amounts of leaves can be shredded with a lawnmower and the resulting mulch can be left on the lawn to act as a natural fertilizer.
- Leaves can also be used to create a compost pile away from any water resources. Compost provides residents with natural, organic fertilizer that can be used in gardens at little to no cost.
- Don’t have room for a compost pile? Then you can bring your leaves to the city’s Compost Center at 29 Pond St. North, which is open Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fees may apply. Residents are encouraged to consult with the city’s
- at 508-223-2222, ext. 3241 prior to using the compost center, Wyllie says.
Calling all quilters
The November meeting of the Linsey Woolsey Quilt Guild will be held Monday, Nov. 8 at the First Baptist Church, 118 South Main St., Attleboro. Registration will be at 6:30 and the meeting at 7 p.m. The program will be a trunk show of members favorite quilts. Refreshments will be served. Any questions, contact linseywoolseyquiltguild@gmail.com.
Learn about the Civil War
The Civil War will be the topic of the November meeting of Norton Historical Society. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Old Schoolhouse, 18 West Main St. Norton had many soldiers in the Civil War, and society member Bruce Church, a longtime historical reenactor, will talk about the life and equipment of a Civil War infantryman. He will also discuss the hobby of reenactment. Artifacts will be displayed.
Harmony Heritage rehearsing in person
Harmony Heritage women’s a cappella chorus has returned to in-person rehearsals on Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m., in their original rehearsal space at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 50 Park Place, Pawtucket. The chorus is an award-winning chapter of Harmony Inc. and primarily sings in the barbershop harmony style. They not only celebrate the classics but also put their own spin on contemporary songs. If you would like more information about the chorus, email Barbara-Ann MacIntosh at 401-560-0073.
