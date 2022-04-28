Keep it up, Jayce!
On Earth Day, Attleboro resident Jayce Atkinson, 4, took care of the environment by cleaning up litter around his neighborhood. He was joined by his mother, Gabrielle Atkinson, and his younger brother. Jayce hopes that, for the sake of the animals, more people pick up trash and less litter, his mom told Along the Way. “There are lots of trash cans around for trash,” he said.
Take a forest walk in Norton
The Taunton River Watershed Alliance is leading a guided walk through Norton’s Woodward Forest from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The walk will begin at the forest entrance, located on Gateway Lane, and will follow a trail leading to the Three Mile River. It will be easy and child-friendly, TWRA says. Participants will observe various habitats and signs of wildlife. The alliance asks that you do not bring dogs or strollers. Participation is free to members and costs $5 for non-members. Registration is required by 4 p.m. Friday. Contact 508-828-1101 or director@savethetaunton.org in order to register.
Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day
An Unlikely Story bookstore, located at 111 South St., Plainville, will be hosting a series of fun events on Saturday to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., get your photo taken with Esteban the Magnificent Pea Green Crayon, from the book “The Day the Crayons Came Home” by Drew Daywalt and Oliver Jeffers. Meanwhile, the Unlikely Strummers, an area ukulele group, will be performing from 11 a.m. to noon. At 2 p.m., English artist Joe Whale, 10, and author Eric Luper will discuss their latest book, “The Good, the Bad, and the Hungry,” in a virtual event. Register for the free events at anunlikelystory.com.
State police plan crackdown
State police will be cracking down on impaired drivers this weekend somewhere in Bristol County. A sobriety checkpoint will be operated during varied hours from Saturday into Sunday. Police say vehicles will not be chosen arbitrarily.