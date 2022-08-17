What a heat wave that was
Last week’s heat wave, which ran eight days, was one of the longest in the Attleboro Water Department’s records. Only seven heat waves were longer: a record 13 days in 2005, 11 days in 2010, 10 days each in 1959, 1995, and 2002, and nine days each in 2006 and 2009. A heat wave is defined as at least three straight days of 90-degree or higher temperatures. While two days during the hot spell reached 96 degrees, the hottest temps this summer, none broke records for their dates. But some days the feel-like temperatures when humidity was factored in eclipsed 100. It was also the second heat wave of the summer. The first one ran three days in July but would have been a double heat wave save for one day only getting up to 89. One of those days also hit 96. Last summer there were a rare four heat waves, including two in June for the first time.
Officially speaking, summer is half over
The midpoint of summer officially occurred last week, Aug. 7. It also means it’s getting darker earlier in the evening. Since the summer solstice on June 21, the days have been getting shorter, the result of the sun’s direct rays migrating back toward the south. Some consider Aug. 1 summer’s midpoint, though, as that is exactly six months after Groundhog Day, the traditional midpoint of winter. When autumn officially arrives Sept. 22, the sun will set at about 7 p.m. in this area, with slightly over one hour less daylight since Aug. 7.
Wrentham deputy chief has FBI training
Wrentham Deputy Police Chief George Labonte recently graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va. The academy is a full-time, 10-week program requiring attendees to reside at the training facility. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 26 countries, four military organizations and nine federal civilian organizations. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. The internationally-known academy offers instruction in advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. Labonte ran 282 miles in honor of his session number 282, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
Catch Beatles tribute band in North Attleboro
The free summer concert series wraps up in North Attleboro Thursday night with a Beatles tribute band. EverFab goes on at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans Park gazebo, 43 South Washington St. The show is presented by the North Attleboro Cultural Council. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.