An Unlikely return in Plainville
An Unlikely Story bookstore and cafe in Plainville has announced its first in-person event since the pandemic forced it to go virtual with its programming. Peter Asher, a Grammy Award-winning producer; Kate Taylor, a singer-songwriter and the sister of musician James Taylor; and Lelend Sklar, a popular bass player, will participate in a discussion led by Asher on Wednesday night, July 28. They will talk about their shared history as a trio, a topic that will surely delight old-time rock fans. After the discussion, the audience can ask them questions and have them sign their respective releases. It costs $5 to attend the event, but this amount will be redeemed if you purchase a release of Ashe, Taylor, or Sklar’s. Register for the event at anunlikelystory.com/event/asher2021.
Norfolk resident wins prestigious award
Norfolk resident Fadie Coleman just received a 2021 Metcalf Award for Excellence in Teaching. Coleman is an assistant professor of medical sciences and education and director of the Biomedical Laboratory and Clinical Sciences at Boston University School of Medicine. The award recipient gets $5,000 in addition to the honor it carries. Coleman previously taught K-12 along with higher education. “My experiences working with younger students help me to quickly assess where students are and develop effective teaching strategies for introducing new material, reinforcing content knowledge and encouraging critical thought at appropriate levels,” she said in a press release. Coleman will continue to use her skill to help undergraduates, specifically from underrepresented backgrounds, enter and succeed in the biomedical/STEM workforce.
A magical event in Attleboro
Are you looking for an entertaining event Thursday afternoon? Then head to the Attleboro Public Library where magician and juggler Scott Jameson will perform some of his tricks from 3 to 3:45 p.m. Umbrellas will be drawn out of thin air, a drawing will come to life, basketballs will be spun and juggled, and a member from the audience will unlock telekinetic abilities. Register at attleborolibrary.org.
