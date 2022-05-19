Mansfield students go green, as in trees
Students at Mansfield High School are making their school more sustainable by planting trees. At an event held in April with the nonprofit Tree-Plenish, students planted 55 trees in the yards of area residents. Their goal is to plant 200 trees to offset paper usage by the school. The trees would equate to about 2 million sheets of paper, according to Rishi Atluri, who helped lead the event. “It was a pleasure to run a community event in which we were able to make Mansfield more sustainable and keep Mansfield beautiful for many more generations to come,” Atluri said. For more information about Tree-Plenish, visit tree-plenish.org.
Drop a line in North this weekend
A reminder that North Attleboro/Plainville Rotary Club’s annual fishing derby is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, rain or shine. The event will take place at Whiting’s Pond off Broadway Street in North Attleboro and is intended for children ages 3-16. Participation is free and the club will also provide free beverages and hot dogs. Registration will start at 8 a.m. the day of the event and there will be an awards ceremony at noon. For more information, contact Larry Tilton at ltilton@tilton-assoc.com.
Attleboro’s Youth Golf Day is Saturday
Attleboro’s 15th annual Youth Golf Day will run from 8:45 to about 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The event, which was rescheduled from its initial date of May 7, will take place at the Links at Mass Golf off Route 123 in Norton. Space is limited to 40 participants, however, there are still some spots left. Registration is required. Do so by emailing recreation@cityofattleboro.us. Youth Golf Day is intended for children ages 6 to 16. Participants will take part in a golf clinic organized by the Attleboro Area Golf Association and the Links at Mass Golf. There will also be a complimentary cookout with hot dogs, chips and beverages, a raffle and, of course, golf. Clubs available for those who don’t have them. Those who choose not to stay after the cookout will receive free passes to return to the Links at Mass Golf to play golf at a later date, thanks to the Mike Michel Golf Fund. Attleboro’s Youth Golf Day is sponsored by the Attleboro Area Golf Association and is run by the Attleboro Youth Center and the city’s recreation department.