Along the Way

Norfolk Aggie holds freshmen Olympics
Starting high school during a pandemic is no small task. So after a year spent mainly in a hybrid learning model, the staff atNorfolk County Agricultural High School
in Walpole hosted the day-long Aggie Olympics, a series of vocational and academic games, on June 17. The idea was for freshmen students to meet and bond with each other — something hard to do online. Science instructor Leah Barton stresses the importance of the freshmen building relationships with each other. “Here at the Aggie we try to create a sense of community with our freshmen class because they come from all different communities,” she says. During the Olympics’ vocational games in the morning, students participated in leather stamping, a useful skill when working in animal science; catching certain color ping pong balls to demonstrate overfishing, an example of environmental science; and games that demonstrated plant science and agricultural mechanics. In the afternoon, the students had to answer academic questions during an escape room-style game.
Parade on in Cumberland
The annual Arnold Mills parade in Cumberland, which many Attleboro and North Attleboro residents take in, is set for Monday, July 5. The 95th annual parade steps off at 11 a.m. and the 53rd annual Road Race starts at 9 a.m. Marshals are needed to assist with the four-division parade lineup of bands and floats. The hours are about 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Contact the parade chairperson by Wednesday at 401-333-1381 if you can volunteer that day.
Farmers market discounts available
Farmers market coupons are available for residents 60 or older who have an annual household income of no more than $23,828 (single) or $32,227 (married). Disabled individuals under the age of 60 who live in senior housing and receive Bristol Elder Services’ Nutrition Program benefits are also eligible. The $25 in coupons may be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at any local farmers market. The coupons must be obtained in person at one of the distribution sites. To learn more, contact your local Council on Aging or call Bristol’s Nutrition Department at 508-324-4619.
Donate Girl Scout cookies
Girl Scouts have a surplus of 15 million cookies after a difficult sales year caused by the pandemic. “The outpouring of support for the cookie program has been overwhelming, so we’ve launched a donation-only site to support the Girl Scout Movement after an unprecedented year,” the organization said. Visit digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/girlscouts2021 if you want to donate cookies to first responders, food banks or other worthy causes. If customers would like to purchase cookies, contact the council headquarters at customercare@gssne.org or 401-331-4500.
