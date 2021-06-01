Local Scouts honor veterans
Scouts from Troop 23 and 33 in North Attleboro and Troop 1846 in Attleboro along with Cub Scouts Pack 9 and 12 in North Attleboro took part in honoring veterans for Memorial Day by placing over 1,800 flags at Mount Hope and Sacred Heart cemeteries. “This is one of the many community service projects the Scouts enjoy doing,” said Susan LaFratta, outdoor activity chair of Pack 12. “Many of the Scouts take pride in placing flags on their own grandparents’, aunts’, uncles’ and other relatives’ stones.”
Learn about Cowboy Town
Join the Plainville Historical Commission and Taunton’s Old Colony History Museum from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 4 for a virtual program about Cowboy Town, a Wild West-themed attraction that operated in Plainville from 1957 to 1960. The venue featured cowboys, gunfights, rodeos, a stagecoach, and Rex Trailer of “Boomtown” fame. Register for the virtual program by visiting www.plainville.ma.us.
Clothing drive will help Girl Scouts
Are you spring cleaning? Or do you have extra stuff? If so, the Anderson House in Attleboro is holding a clothing drive from 5 to 8 p.m. this Thursday and Friday. Bring clothes, shoes, linens and accessories in 13-gallon kitchen trash bags to the Anderson House at 15 Fourth St. The goods will be donated to the Savers store, and all proceeds will benefit the historic 1896 house, which provides a safe and convenient meeting place for local Girl Scouts from kindergarten through high school. Questions? Visit www.andersonscouthouse.com, call 508-316-9092, or email andersonhouse1896@gmail.com. Also on FaceBook at facebook.com/AndersonHouse.
Veterans Inc. offers walk-in clinics
Veterans Inc., a nonprofit that helps veterans and their families, is conducting walk-in clinics starting Wednesday. “These will be opportunities for veterans to come in and receive assistance with various services including housing programs, employment services, education and training, and support services,” said Jennifer Lemos, the non-profit’s employment and training specialist for Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts. The clinics are every other Wednesday (next one is June 9) from 2 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion, 437 Newport Ave., Attleboro; every other Thursday (next one June 10) from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Attleboro VFW at 50 Jefferson St.; and every other Thursday, starting June 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Norton VFW, 38 Summer St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.