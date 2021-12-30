BBB has New Year’s tips to avoid scams
Pandemic aside, the loss of money, personal information, and perseverance of scammers continue, and online purchase scams are the riskiest, the region’s Better Business Bureau warns. BBB recommends adding a few precautionary steps to New Year’s resolution lists to help make the upcoming months fraud-free. They are:
- Be cautious with email: Be wary of unsolicited emails from a person, business, government agency, or reputable organization. Never click on links or open attachments in unsolicited emails.
- Never send money to strangers: If you haven’t met a person face-to-face, don’t send them money. This is especially true if the person asks you to transfer funds using a pre-paid debit card or CashApp.
- Do research before making online payments and purchases: Do they have a working customer service number? Where is the company physically located? Would I be making payments through a secure server (https://....com)? Have I checked to see if others have complained?
- Use your best judgment when sharing personal information to prevent identity theft: Never share financial information, birth date, address, Social Security/Social Insurance number or Medicare number with an unsolicited caller.
- Be social media smart: Make use of privacy settings on social media and only connect with people you know. Be careful about including personal information in your profile and never reveal your address and other sensitive information. Be careful when buying products you saw on social media. BBB Scam Tracker has received thousands of complaints about misleading Facebook and Instagram ads.
Ring in new year at Easton museum
The Children’s Museum in Easton is hosting family New Year’s celebrations Friday, New Year’s Eve Day. The parties will include crafts, activities, magic shows, and air brush tattoos. There will be a countdown to the New Year with confetti blasts and a rendition of “Auld Lang Syne.” There will also be special gifts for museum members. There are tickets remaining for the afternoon session, 12:30 to 3 p.m. Visit www.cmeaston.org.
New COVID measures in Rhody
A reminder: Rhode Island is now requiring masks and/or proof of vaccination against COVID in establishments, and the restrictions vary depending on their size. Beginning Monday, Jan. 3, the Preservation Society of Newport County will require all visitors to the Newport Mansions ages 5 and older to wear masks and provide proof of vaccination against COVID. Visitors who purchase tickets or memberships onsite will be asked to provide proof of vaccination at time of purchase. For those already holding tickets, and for members, proof of vaccination must be provided at the entrance. And beginning Saturday, Jan. 15, the Preservation Society will also require visitors to the mansions to provide proof of a COVID booster shot if eligible. For full details, visit www.newportmansions.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.