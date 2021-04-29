Area recycling event Saturday in Foxboro
Area residents can recycle electronics, appliances and bicycles from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Saint Mark’s Church, 116 South St. in Foxboro. There is no charge for bikes and phones. The following items can be recycled at a cost of $5 each: Computers and computer towers, laptops, scanners, VCR/DVD/stereo equipment, lights, vacuums, answering machines, faxes, speakers, compact discs, circuit boards, radios, record players, modems, word processors, fans, video equipment, game consoles, Xboxes, tape players, typewriters, and other items with a plug. Dishwashers, dryers and stoves cost $15 to $20; snow blowers, ride-on mowers, and exercise equipment, $20; air conditioners, dehumidifiers, small refrigerators, $20; large refrigerators, $35; microwaves, small engine lawnmowers, copiers, $10 to $15; scrap/junk metal, $10. Arrangements can be made to pick up bikes.
Literacy Center joins Chamber of Commerce
The Plainville-based United Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced that The Literacy Center of Attleboro is its newest member. Located at 80 North Main St., TLC enhances lives and promotes self-sufficiency through adult education services. Its stated vision is having a thriving community in which all members, regardless of socioeconomic status, are empowered to achieve their full potential. TLC offers classes, counseling and support to adults. For some, this involves learning English. TLC also provides career counseling, computer training, and one-on-one tutoring, and helps people who are pursuing their GED or preparing to take the U.S. citizenship exam. Last year, it taught 604 students from 57 countries. Because of COVID-19, The Literacy Center’s building is closed and all classes and tutoring services are being offered online.
Tax bills due Monday
Property tax bills for the fourth quarter of this fiscal year are due Monday, May 3 in many area communities.
Norton High craft fair Saturday
Norton High School’s Class of 2021 is holding a spring craft fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 1 in the high school parking lot, 66 West Main St. (Route 123). Over 30 vendors will be selling items including home decor, photographs, soaps, jewelry, glass items, magnets, hair accessories, birdhouses and wreaths.
Walmart deadline Friday for entrepreneurs
Massachusetts entrepreneurs have until Friday, April 30 to apply for Walmart’s eighth annual Open Call for products made, grown or assembled in the United States. Entrepreneurs and small businesses with shelf-ready products can find the application and more information about the event at Walmart-jump.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.