North educator recognized
Corinne Brems, curriculum/Title 1 director in North Attleboro schools, has been recognized with a state leadership award from the National Association of Federal Education Program Administrators (NAFEPA) for assuming a significant role in support and promotion of the organization’s goals and activities in Massachusetts. Brems began her career in 2004 as a fifth-grade teacher in North Attleboro, and after a short time as interim assistant principal of Martin School, assumed her present position. She also serves as the kindergarten coordinator and mentor coordinator. Brems recently added assistant principal of Martin back to her roles. She has been active with the Council of Administrators of Compensatory Education, presently serving as its president. Brems lives in Mansfield with her husband and two children.
An update on Attleboro’s Big Read
For those who have not picked up a free copy of “Circe” by author Madeline Miller, this year’s featured community-wide Big Read, there will be an opportunity to do so at the Attleboro Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, at O’Connell Field at Capron Park. Also, due to popular demand, the Attleboro Arts Museum’s Circe exhibit, “Scylla: The Ugly Truth Revealed,” original works by local and regional artists, continues online at https://attleboroartsmuseum.org/scylla-the-ugly-truth-revealed/
