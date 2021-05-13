Bike drive Saturday in Wrentham
The Original Congregational Church in downtown Wrentham is teaming up with Bikes Not Bombs, a non-profit organization in Boston, for an area-wide bicycle collection. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15 in the municipal parking lot across from the church. Most of the donated bikes will be shipped overseas through the non-profit’s international partners in Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Some of the bikes will be repurposed for its youth program, where teens learn bike safety and mechanical skills as they earn bicycles for themselves. Besides all types of bikes (road, hybrid, mountain, BMX, tandem, etc.), bike parts and tools are also being collected as well as helmets, lights, locks and pumps. All bike donors will be asked for a voluntary tax-deductible $20 donation, and receipts will be given for tax purposes. More info, call the church office at 508-384-3110.
Mansfield club to hold plant sale
The Garden Club of Mansfield invites the public to the 27th annual Gardening on the Green Plant Sale. This year’s event will be held, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the town hall parking lot, 6 Park Row. There will be perennials, annuals, vegetables, trees, and shrubs, premade container gardens, a bake table and a yard sale area. There will also be a raffle table filled with gift baskets and gift certificates from area businesses. The sale is the biggest fundraiser for the club, and funds raised allows it to maintain over 20 gardens around town, offer guest speakers, and fund scholarships and community youth activities such as its annual pumpkin pick and festival. The club accepts cash, checks, PayPal or credit card.
Norton book sale Saturday
The Friends of the Norton Public Library will be holding a pop-up book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday on the library lawn. A selection of new and gently used adult and children’s books will be for sale. Proceeds support library programs. Adult books are $1, children’s books 50 cents, or fill a brown bag for $5. The library is at at 68 East Main St.
Cleanup in Wrentham
Join the Wrentham Conservation Commission for a conservation park cleanup from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., this Saturday and Sunday. Trash bags and trash pickup will be provided with the help of the DPW. Signup at https://tinyurl.com/WConCom.
Genealogy meeting
The Bristol Chapter of the Massachusetts Society of Genealogists will hold its monthly meeting at noon Saturday and real estate agent Jean Grota will present “Navigating Through the Massachusetts Registry of Deeds.” Deeds are written legal documents transferring ownership of property, and Massachusetts has 21 registry districts. Preregister for the virtual session at https://tinyurl.com/BristolMay2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.