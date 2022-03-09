North museum to host Psychic Fair
The Falls Fire Barn Museum, 100 Commonwealth Ave., North Attleboro, is holding a Psychic Fair from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The fair, a fundraiser for the museum, will feature psychics, mediums and animal communicators, among others. There is a $2 admission, which includes the price of a raffle ticket. A 15-minute reading will cost an additional $20. For more information, call Nancy Campbell at 508-699-6048 or text her at 774-778-4605, or call Sandi at 508-695-7160. Some psychics may require masks and so the museum recommends that you bring one. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant will be made available at each psychic’s station.
RMV provides new resource for new drivers
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has set up a new online portal for first-time drivers, including junior operators, and their parents and guardians. The portal contains educational resources and materials covering how to get a driver’s license, safe driving tips and more. It can be accessed at mass.gov/guides/first-time-driver-start-here. Other online resources offered by the RMV include practice learner’s permit exams, which can be accessed at mass.gov/RMV.
Free COVID-19 treatments available
Free COVID-19 treatments that could prevent serious hospitalization and death are available across Massachusetts for high-risk individuals. The state Department of Public Health says the treatments are available to anyone 12 and older who is at an increased risk of severe disease, has tested positive for the coronavirus and shows any symptoms of illness, “even mild ones (such as a runny nose or cough).” Public health Commissioner Margret Cooke encourages anyone who may be eligible to call their health provider or the Gothams’ COVID-19 Self-Referral Treatment Line, 508-213-1380, immediately. “These therapeutics, including COVID pills and infusions, are potentially lifesaving but for eligible individuals, they need to be administered quickly to be effective,” she said. For more information, visit mass.gov/covidtreatments.