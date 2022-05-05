Jaycees vendor fair coming to Foxboro
The Foxboro Jaycees will once again be holding their Spring Vendors Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14, on the Foxboro Common. In the event of inclement weather, the fair will be held May 15. Admission is free. As of April 22, more than 20 vendors had confirmed for the event, including Cornucopia Crafts and the Dragonary. There will also be a raffle. Proceeds from the fair will support community programs organized by the Foxboro Jaycees, such as annual Easter egg hunts.
Open house at Bristol Aggie
Bristol County Agricultural High School is holding an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. You can explore the school’s newly renovated campus at 135 Center St., Dighton, through self-guided tours and a scavenger hunt. The open house will also include events such as a Massachusetts Agriculture Today exhibit at 9 a.m. at Keith Hall and flower and plant sales at the Floriculture building. At 1 p.m. that same day there will be a baseball game on campus against South Shore Regional Vocational Technical High School.
Kids chess tourney in Cumberland
Are your children interested in chess? If so, bring them to the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, for a kids chess tournament. It’s open to children ages 6 to 10 and will run from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Face masks will be required for all. The event will be facilitated by Arjun Dasari, a chess player with tournament experience. The library will also provide all materials for the games. For more information, contact the Children’s Room at the library at 401-333-2552 ext.3 or at read@cumberlandlibrary.org.
SAILS warns of possible scam
SAILS Library Network, which provides technical services to over 70 libraries and branches in Southeastern Massachusetts, would like to warn you about a potential phone scam that has targeted Rhode Island residents. According to Ocean State Libraries, the Rhode Island library network, scammers have been calling individuals claiming that they owe library fines. The library network will never call patrons to collect fines, only to inform patrons that materials are overdue or when they can pick up materials from the library. For more information about this scam, visit oslri.org/phone-scam-info.