NAHS alums help music department
Thanks to a $1,900 donation from the North Attleboro High School Alumni Association, the NAHS music department is able to purchase 4K HDR cameras to be used for live streaming events. Other departments and classes will also be able to use the cameras for “professional-grade promotional materials, hype videos, and other class-related presentations,” according to association president Patrick Reynolds. The donation was facilitated through a gift on behalf of the NAHS Class of 1955, including its reunion committee members, June Everton, Ron Everton, Ray Charron and Nancy Miller.
Spend April break at the library
April vacation is coming up soon for local public schools, and the Seekonk Public Library will be holding a series of special events during that one week off. For example, from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, April 19, there will be a live presentation of different birds of prey, given by Jim Parks from Wingmasters. Other events include a read-aloud with a special bunny visitor and a presentation from Casey Farm and Historic New England. To see the library’s full calendar of April break events, visit seekonkpl.org.
Have some heart, Attleboro
The South Attleboro Lions Club is offering heart signs for sale at Capron Park, County Street, Attleboro. The signs are part of the club’s “Attle-Boroughs Have Heart” campaign to raise funds for local food pantries. Donate $5 to receive a sign. They will be offered from noon to 5 p.m. on April 2 and 9.
New collection at Mansfield library
The Mansfield Public Library now has funds for a new book collection, thanks to a donation given in memory of Randall Tatum, a lifelong Mansfield resident. The books will focus on topics such as social justice, race, racial equity and diversity. The goal of the collection is to further the knowledge of Mansfield residents in these topics and further the causes of inclusiveness and equity, according to an Instagram post from the library.
Postmaster sworn in Wrentham
Nineteen area postmasters were sworn into office in a recent ceremony in Boston, including Wrentham resident Jillian Lombardi. “Being only 24 years old, I am honored to serve Wrentham’s customers and continue to lead my employees to provide exceptional customer service,” she said. As a Wrentham postmaster, Lombardi will be in charge of tasks relating to local retail and delivery in the Wrentham community, according to the Postal Service.