O Christmas tree
State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey reminds residents to play it safe when it comes to Christmas trees. “Start the new year off right by promptly disposing of your Christmas tree. A dried out Christmas tree will ignite quickly and spread a fire very fast,” he said. “Even a well-watered tree quickly dries out and becomes a danger.” In the past few years, there have been several fires involving Christmas trees that lingered too long in homes, Ostroskey says, adding discarded Christmas trees can also provide easy fuel for arsonists. Take advantage of community tree pickup days or recycling programs, many of which start this week. To find out if your community has a tree recycling program, contact your local public works department or recycling committee. The Mass. Department of Environmental Protection has information on Christmas tree recycling at www.mass.gov/how-and-where-to-recycle
.
Christmas tree collections
Speaking of which ... if you live in Wrentham, Wrentham Boy Scout Troop 131 can take care of your tree for you. The troop is holding its annual Christmas Tree Pickup Saturday. Put the tree out on curbside by 8 a.m. with a suggested donation of $15 check attached to the stump and the Scouts will take care of the rest. Make checks payable to Troop 131. Donations will be used to offset the cost of operating the troop and to update camping equipment. For more information, visit www.wrenthamtroop131.org/ or Facebook: Wrentham Troop 131.
In Foxboro, the Tree and Park Division of the Department of Public Works will be picking up Christmas trees weekdays, beginning Thursday through Friday, Jan. 17. Place trees curbside on your regular trash day. For those with trash pickup on Wednesday, trees should be put curbside Thursday. Trees must be clean of ornaments, tinsel, garland, lights, and stands, and not in bags. No wreaths are accepted.
Cancer program at Sturdy
The Oncology Department at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro offers a free “Healthy-Steps” exercise and movement program for cancer patients from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. The therapeutic exercise program combines gentle movements, dance, and music to improve overall wellness, range of motion, balance, strength, and endurance, as well as emotional well-being and self-image. The class is taught by a certified Lebed Method instructor. To register and for more information, call the Oncology Department at 508-236-7010.
HAVE A TIP for Along the Way? E-mail us at news@thesunchronicle.com
