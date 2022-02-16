Memories of the Plainville Drive-In
The Plainville Drive-In operated from 1952 to 1983. During that time, customers were directed to their destination by a painted wooden sign, which, along with such things as photographs and a season ticket card, is among the memorabilia in the Plainville Historical Commission’s collection. The sign was donated by the Tuminelli family, who, according to an Instagram post by the commission, found it while antiquing. “Items from the drive-in are so rare, we’re really lucky to get it,” says Kristine Moore, who works for the commission. She added that is especially true “for those of us who never got a chance to experience (the drive-in).” You can check out the sign and other items in the collection at the commission’s 136 South St. location.
Teamwork, dedication and a video
St. John the Evangelist School students Kaelyn Beland, Dahlia Cryan and Nia Coyne had been practicing a trick shot for 20 minutes in the school’s gym during an after-care program. Finally, after rotating positions several times, they were able to land an impressive shot that involved rolling the ball, a soccer kick and finally a three-point shot from the top of the key into a basketball hoop. The shot relied on the girls’ teamwork, as well as a combination of bowling, soccer and basketball skills. The three girls, all sixth graders at the Attleboro school, performed the shot in a video filmed by Halle Coyne, an 8th grader at the school, and Nia’s older sister, in late January. When asked about the accomplishment, they said, “Teamwork and dedication always pay off.” All three students play basketball for the school. You can view the video at www.facebook.com/StJohntheEvangelistSchool/videos.
New scholarship in memory of Mansfield resident
The family of the late Douglas W. Maxwell says he believed three things: to always try your best, that no one achieves anything alone and to respect what sports offers. It’s with those ideals in mind that the family established the Douglas Maxwell Memorial Endowment Scholarship in his memory through the Citizens’ Scholarship Foundation of Mansfield. Maxwell, who died June 21, 2021 at the age of 79, was passionate about sports. He played quarterback for Mansfield High School and joined his friends on the basketball and baseball teams, according to a press release from the foundation. The foundation invites you to donate to the scholarship, which will be available to Mansfield student athletes, and to visit their website at www.mansfield.dollarsforscholars.org or come to their next in-person meeting.