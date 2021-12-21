A welcome gift for Edo
Edo, the Rehoboth Police Department’s K9 will be getting a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s. Vested Interest, established in 2009, is a nonprofit whose mission is to provide these vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The organization has provided nearly 4,500 vests, costing around $2,000 each, to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million. The initiative is made possible by both private and corporate donations. There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s in the country. To donate, visit www.vik9s.org, or mail a contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.
Take care with pets around holidays
The holidays, with its festive decorations, provide additional chewing opportunities for our furry friends — and potential emergency visits to the veterinarian. Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, offers five tips for avoiding this:
- Don’t use tinsel and ribbon, especially if you have a cat. They can cause a tangled mess in the intestines if swallowed by a pet.
- Vacuum needles up regularly, wrap tinfoil around the trunk of a tree to discourage climbing, and avoid using fertilizer in the tree water.
- Make sure to hang any small or fragile ornaments high enough on your tree to avoid the wagging tail of your dog or a paw swipe from your cat.
- Snow globes can contain ethylene glycol (antifreeze), and if you drop and break one and a pet licks up the liquid, immediately go to the closest emergency veterinary hospital.
- Be sure to also keep electrical cords taped down or out of reach.
- Many holiday plants, including holly, mistletoe and amaryllis, can cause stomach problems if ingested by pets, and even pollen and water in a vase of lilies may be enough to cause kidney failure in cats.
Give the gift of blood
There is no better gift than life, and this holiday season you can give just that by donating blood. The American Red Cross’ blood supply is historically low as the pandemic continues and the winter season arrives. Those who donate are eligible to get a free long-sleeve T-shirt. Donors of all blood types — especially type O — and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The following drives are being held in the area:
Plainville — Wednesday, Dec. 22, 1 to 6 p.m., Plainridge Park Casino, 301 Washington St. (Route 1).
Attleboro — Thursday, Dec. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Congregation Agudas Achim, 901 North Main St.
Franklin — Thursday, Dec. 23, 1 to 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.
Norton — Tuesday, Dec. 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Norton Media Center, 184 West Main St. (Route 123).
Foxboro — Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2 to 7 p.m., Foxboro Police Department, 8 Chestnut St.
