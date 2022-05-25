Mass. National Cemetery planning ceremony
Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will hold a public Memorial Day ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday, the first to be held at the cemetery since 2019. The ceremony will include wreath-laying, speeches and the playing of “Taps.” It will take place in the monument section of the cemetery near the flagpole. Margaret Kabat, senior adviser in the Office of the Secretary, U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, will be the keynote speaker. The ceremony, which is off of Connery Avenue, is expected to last about an hour. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Supporting those who have served
This Memorial Day, a reminder that Attleboro residents who have served and their families can access online assistance through Brainfuse VetNow, a free free database provided by the Attleboro Public Library. The online resource can help veterans navigate the Department of Veterans Affairs, find jobs and even access tutoring. This and many other free online services provided by the library can be accessed at all hours with an Attleboro Library card.
Learn all about heat pumps
Heat pumps, a more environmentally friendly technology used to regulate home temperatures, will be the topic of a virtual presentation at 7 p.m. May 31. The event will be hosted by Murray Unitarian Universalist Church in Attleboro. Jim Nail from HeatSmart Alliance, a Massachusetts-based volunteer organization, will present. Register for the Zoom event is required. Do so at murrayuuchurch.org/intro-to-heat-pumps.
Spend time with Plainville library this June
The Plainville Public Library is putting on its annual Teddy Bear Picnic at noon Wednesday, June 1, at Telford Park, 142 South St. Kids of all ages are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animals to the picnic, and sing and dance along to music provided by Cindy Tuminelli. Attendees are also encouraged to bring food, blankets and chairs to the picnic. The library is also offering its summer Read Beyond the Beaten Path program. Registration begins June 6. Ages 6-12 can participate in the library’s Read and Bead program while ages 5 and under can earn prizes through early literacy activities. Starting June 27 and continuing through August 19, there will be weekly events and prizes at the library associated with the programs — including future concerts at Telford Park.