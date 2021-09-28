Friends of North Senior Center plan yard sale
The Friends of North Attleboro Senior Center will hold a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30 at the senior center at 204 Elm St. There will be will be 10-by-10-foot spaces available for rent, and renters ar asked to bring their own tables and chairs. Cost to members of the Friends group is $20 and to the general public is $25. Checks should be made out to the Friends of NACOA and either dropped off or mailed to the center at 204 Elm St., North Attleboro, MA 02760. Write “Yard Sale” in the memo section. Also available will be a bake table and silent auction items. All proceeds will go to the senior center. Contact the center at 508-699-0131 or Sandy at 508-695-8603 with any questions or for further details.
Oldtown Church holding craft fair, bake sale
The First Congregational Church UCC of North Attleboro (Oldtown Church), 675 Old Post Road, is holding an outdoor fall craft fair and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be fall decorations, Christmas items, kitchen essentials, and accessories. All proceeds go to the church’s general fund for its missions and maintenance.
Seekonk Save A Pet auction coming fast
Save A Pet Society Inc. will soon hold its 34th annual online auction to benefit the Seekonk Animal Shelter as well as local businesses. Friends, supporters and social media followers area asked to consider purchasing a gift card or item from a local business to donate to the auction. If you would like to support past local business donors, a list is provided on SeekonkSaveAPet.org. If you would like to donate an item to the auction, it can be mailed to: Save A Pet Society, P.O. Box 474, Seekonk, MA 02771 or dropped off any time in the donation bin at 150 Brook Hill Drive, Seekonk, by Oct. 15. Be sure to include a note with your name and which business you purchased from so you can get a shout-out on social media. The online auction will run Oct. 1-29 and can be accessed at SeekonkSaveAPet.org.
Clothing drive will help Anderson House
If you are looking to clean out your closet and support a good cause, the Anderson House at 15 Fourth St. in Attleboro, has just the right charity event for you. They will be holding a clothing drive from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Donated clothing will then be taken to Savers and the proceeds will benefit the Anderson House, which dates to 1896 and provides a meeting place for local Girl Scouts from kindergarten through high school. Clothes, shoes, linens and accessories are desired donations. All items should be placed in a tall kitchen garbage bag (13 gal.) or smaller. If you have any questions, visit http://andersonscouthouse.com/, call 508-316-9092- or email andersonhouse1896@gmail.com. The organization can also be found on Facebook at Arnold L Anderson House.
