Lunar eclipse Thursday and Friday
North America will get an astronomical treat Thursday and Friday when November’s Beaver Moon will be partially eclipsed by the Earth. The moon show will take place in the predawn hours, with the visible stages ending before the moon sets, the Farmers Almanac says. Look for a very unique shading effect.
Learn about SE Voke Saturday
Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in Easton is hosting an open house Saturday for prospective students and their parents/guardians. Eighth graders from Norton, Foxboro and Mansfield can attend from 1 to 3 p.m. and meet school staff and students, learn about programs and take part in a project in the field they are interested in. Register at www.sersd.org. Questions can be emailed to dferris@sersd.org.
Christmas party in Wrentham for area seniors
The Wrentham Lions will be hosting their annual Christmas party for seniors from Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk at at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5, at King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham. The party was not held last year because of the pandemic. There will be dinner, music and a visit from a special holiday guest. RSVP to the Wrentham Senior Center at 508-384-5425 by Monday.
Learn how to trace your roots
The Bristol Chapter of the Massachusetts Society of Genealogists will hold a program on French-Canadian genealogy when it holds its next meeting at noon Saturday. Margaret Fortier, a board-certified genealogist, researcher, writer, and lecturer will present “French-Canadian Genealogy: Getting Started.” The program will be held in-person at the Somerset Public Library, 1464 County St., and virtually via Zoom. Those who plan to attend virtually can preregister at https://tinyurl.com/BristolNov2021.
Red Cross still needs blood
The American Red Cross emergency blood and platelet shortage continues as the blood supply is the lowest in more than a decade for this time of year. Additional donors are needed heading into the challenging holiday season. Donors of all blood types — especially type O — and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment. All who donate through Nov. 23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card. Make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. The following drives are being held in the area:
Attleboro — Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 312, 437 Newport Ave. (Route 123), South Attleboro.
North Attleboro — Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Emerald Square mall, 999 South Washington St. (Route 1).
Plainville — Tuesday, 1 to 6 p.m., Plainridge Park Casino, 301 Washington St. (Route 1).
Mansfield — Tuesday, 1 to 6 p.m., Holiday Inn/Main Building, 31 Hampshire St.
