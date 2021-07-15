Celebrate Looff Carousel’s 125th Jubilee
Have you ever had the chance to celebrate a 125th birthday? Well, this upcoming Saturday, July 17, from noon to 8 p.m., the Pawtucket Park and Recreation Division will be hosting a jubilee event for the Slater Park’s Looff Carousel. The event will be held in the Carousel and Pavilion parking lot and feature free carousel rides, food trucks, limited edition carousel merchandise, and children’s activities. There will also be a carnival game area, the proceeds from which will go to the continued preservation of the carousel. Live entertainment performances will take place on the stage until 7 p.m. Mayor Donald R. Grebien will cut the carousel birthday cake at 5:45 p.m. After the last live performance, the event will conclude with an outdoor showing of the Pixar movie “Toy Story 4.” The rain date for the jubilee is Sunday, July 18.
Take a tour of downtown Taunton
The Old Colony History Museum on historic Church Green in Taunton is hosting a Liberty & Union Walking Tour from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 17. The free, guided, one-mile tour of the city’s historic downtown will include some of the important architectural, cultural and commercial sites between Church and Taunton greens. Can’t make it this weekend? Don’t worry. The tours are held the third Saturday of every month through October, rain or shine.
APL goes to summer hours
While the Attleboro Public Library is still limited to curbside pickup due to renovations, it has transitioned into its summer hours. Until Aug. 28, the library will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays.
Library also has museum passes
Are you looking to experience some fun and/or culture this summer? Then borrow one of Attleboro Public Library’s approximately 20 museum passes. Adults and young adults with an Attleboro-issued library card may reserve these passes. Museums from Massachusetts and Rhode Island are participating, including the New England Aquarium, New Bedford Whaling Museum, and Providence Children’s Museum. Call the circulation desk to learn more about how to make a reservation at 508-222-0157.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.