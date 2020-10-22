Want to vote? Don’t miss deadlines
A reminder: There are two important voter deadlines in the next few days for the Nov. 3 state and presidential election. Saturday is the last day to register to vote in the election, and Wednesday, Oct. 28, is the deadline to request a mail ballot. Special voting registration hours are being held in town and city halls Saturday. Visit municipal websites for voter registration forms and more information, including hours and how to get a mail ballot.
Norton police getting new motorcycle
Norton residents at the recent town meeting appropriated funds for the police department to get a new motorcycle, estimated to cost $20,000 minus trade-in of the old bike. “It’s an asset to the town,” Police Chief Brian Clark said, noting a motorcycle is used for community policing, traffic, crowd control and the Xfinity Center. The police department has had a motorcycle for three decades.
Help clean up city nature preserve
The Attleboro Land Trust will hold a “work party” Saturday at the O’Donnell Nature Preserve on Bishop Street. The event gets underway at 9 a.m. and runs until noon. Help is needed to clear brush along a trail that is under development. Coronavirus precautions will be observed, including face masks and social distancing. Park in the Finberg Field lot. Bring work gloves, water and, if you have them, loppers, pruning shears, pruning saws and other pruning tools such as string trimmers and brush cutters. Some tools will be provided. Any cancellation due to weather will be posted at attleborolandtrust.org.
Red Cross needs blood
The need for healthy blood donors is constant — but this year it’s even more important as the nation braces for flu season during the pandemic. The American Red Cross will send a $5 Amazon.com gift card to those who donate through Nov. 11, and donors will be eligible for one of five $1,000 Amazon.com gift cards if the donation is this month. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App at redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The following drives are being held in the area:
Attleboro: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, YMCA, 63 North Main St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, Attleboro Moose Lodge, 241 Thacher St.
