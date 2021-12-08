How to get those hard to find gifts
National experts are predicting record spending this holiday season. There’s also a concern many of the items on consumer’s lists will be unavailable because of ongoing supply chain issues. But with a little determination and some creative thinking, you might be able to find some out-of-stock items, the Better Business Bureau says. Here are BBB’s tips for finding items that are sold out in stores:
- Try a different store.
- Check websites frequently.
- Sign up for restock alerts.
- Go straight to the product’s source.
- Take advantage of return policies.
- Search for products on resale sites.
- Consider a personal shopping service.
- Try out a subscription service.
- And be patient.
Attleboro library has new hours
The Attleboro Public Library has resumed regular hours following its shutdown for renovations. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 12:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays, and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Norton High class celebrates 65th reunion
Members of the Norton High School Class of 1956 celebrated their 65th graduation anniversary at Le Chateau restaurant on the shores of Lake Winnecunnet in Norton. Sixteen classmates attended, with some coming from Florida, Tennessee and Virginia. The total graduating class was only 26 students, but reunion co-chairs Donna Hersey Sandin and Nancy Hallahan Brogden worked from the list of 58 who earned eighth grade certificates in 1952. Reunions have been held every five years, starting in 1961.
Author David Baldacci to speak
Mansfield Public Library is participating in a virtual talk by author David Baldacci at 7 p.m. Thursday. He’ll discuss his latest book, “Mercy!” His books are published in over 45 languages and in more than 80 countries, with 150 million copies sold worldwide. They have been adapted for feature films and television. Register at www.mansfieldlibraryma.com/events.
Women in Finance Fellowship
The State Treasurer’s Office of Economic Empowerment is accepting applications for the sixth annual 2022 Women in Finance Fellowship, which offers female-identifying undergraduate students full-time positions within financial departments or quasi-agencies managed by the treasurer, including the state Lottery. The nine-week fellowship runs from May 31 to July 29. “This program provides Massachusetts young women with experiences that not only enhance their financial skills, but also helps to build their self-confidence as they begin their careers in the financial services industry,” State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg said. For an application, visit MassTreasury.org.
