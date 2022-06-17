Nine Lives will celebrate 25 years
Nine Lives of Norton, a feline rescue shelter, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a fun fundraising event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 25, at the shelter, 84 Hill St. There will be baked goods and craft items for sale, raffle items, refreshments and even a bouncy house. There will also be live acoustic music. All proceeds will benefit the cats at the shelter. For more information, call 508-285-5159 or email ninelivesofnorton@yahoo.com.
Get your Girl Scout nomination in
Friday is the last chance to nominate someone for the Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England Leading Women of Distinction Honor. Nominations close at 11:59 p.m. and anyone can make one. Nominees should be women who “demonstrate qualities of leadership and excellence in their life in whatever way you know them” and act as positive role models for young girls. Women of all backgrounds who have made a contribution to their communities will be considered for the award, and you do not have to have been a Girl Scout to win. Honorees will be notified by Aug. 1 and an awards breakfast is scheduled for Oct. 13. Find more information at gssne.org/en/support/special-events/leading-women-awards.html.
Father’s Day 5K run and walk in Easton
Celebrate Father’s Day this Sunday by heading down to historic North Easton Village for the Children’s Museum of Easton’s Father’s Day Road Race and Family Fun Walk. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and the race will begin at 9. It costs $35 for runners. For $5 less, you can register in advance at racewire.com/register.php?id=12804. Registration for walkers is $15. Runners should arrive early at the museum, 9 Sullivan Ave., to collect their bib numbers. Walkers should go directly to the museum’s Wild Place to check in where they will receive their bib numbers. During the race, the Wild Place will be open for children to make signs to cheer on the runners. Children must be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times. After the race is complete, stick around for the museum’s celebration of its 30th birthday, with goodies and the awards ceremony. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female runners overall, and commemorative prizes will go to the top runners in each age category.