Natalie Jacobson coming to Plainville
An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Café, 111 South St., Plainville, is hosting an in-person event with Natalie Jacobson, a former news anchor with WCVB-TV Boston, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. Jacobson will be discussing her memoir, “Every Life a Story: Natalie Jacobson Reporting,” which covers her early life and her decades-long career in broadcast television. Attendees will be able to ask Jacobson questions and get copies of the book signed. Refreshments will also be available for purchase. Register for the event at anunlikelystory.com/jacobson.
Attleboro museum to open on Saturdays
The Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., will resume Saturday hours this Saturday, when it will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free and guided tours are available for $4 for adults and $3 for children and seniors. Appointments are not needed to visit the museum.
Free concerts on Foxboro Common
The Foxboro Jaycees’ Summer Concerts on the Common series returns for its 31st year on June 9 with a performance by the Foxboro High School jazz ensemble. Concerts on the Foxboro Common take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday nights through Aug. 11. A number of different musicians, such as the Gobshites, an area band, are scheduled to perform. Details can be found at foxborojaycees.org. Concerts are free and lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.
Seekonk library offers summer story times
The Seekonk Public Library is offering outdoor story times starting June 24 at Seekonk Meadows, located next to the library, 410 Newman Ave. Story times will be held at 10 a.m. Fridays through Aug. 12. In the case of weather concerns the they will move indoors. The focus will be on “talking, singing, reading, writing, and playing — important principles for your child’s reading readiness,” the library says. No registration is required, however the library encourages you to bring your SAILS card to each story time so you can check out books afterwards, and “continue the reading fun at home!”