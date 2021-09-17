Clothing drive will help Anderson House
If you are looking to clean out your closet and support a good cause, the Anderson House at 15 Fourth St. in Attleboro, has just the right charity event for you. They will be holding a clothing drive from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Donated clothing will then be taken to Savers and the proceeds will benefit the Anderson House, which dates to 1896 and provides a meeting place for local Girl Scouts from kindergarten through high school. Clothes, shoes, linens and accessories are desired donations. All items should be placed in a tall kitchen garbage bag (13 gal.) or smaller. If you have any questions, visit http://andersonscouthouse.com/, call 508-316-9092- or email andersonhouse1896@gmail.com. The organization can also be found on Facebook at Arnold L Anderson House.
Candlelight vigil Saturday in Attleboro
The public is invited to the annual POW-MIA and 9-11 candlelight vigil and remembrance ceremonies at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Veterans Memorial Triangle in Capron Park on County Street in Attleboro. The first part of the event will be a remembrance of 9/11 victims. The second honors prisoners of war and those missing in action.
Get expert help with job search, resume
Mansfield Public Library will offer an online job search and resume submittal wWorkshop with Gary Gekow from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. Gekow will analyze and discuss numerous online search strategies including job alerts, job boards, job aggregators, and company employment pages. He will then discuss how to best utilize these websites for submitting one’s resume. Gekow is a senior employment specialist/career coach with 30 years of recruiting and employment services experience in the Boston staffing industry. He works closely with client companies in many industries and job seekers in various specialties. The event is free and open to all. Registration is required for invitation to Zoom meeting room. Registrants will receive the invitation to the Zoom meeting room on the day of the event. Register at www.mansfieldlibraryma.com/events. More info: call 508-261-7380 ext. 3 or email mansfieldref@sailsinc.org.
Model railroad show Sunday
The Old Colony Model Railroad Club will hold its 21st annual model railroad show and sale from 10 a,m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Taunton Holiday Inn on Myles Standish Boulevard in Taunton. Admission is $5 for adults and free for Scouts in uniform and children under 12 when accompanied by an adult. Food and beverages will be available for sale. The show is handicapped-accessible and there is plenty of free parking. Dealers from Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut will be present. A number of operating layouts will be on display. More info: Dennis Ingalls at 508-558-9883 or email dingalls@comcast.net.
