A tribute to Vietnam Vets, Gold Star families
The New England Patriots will be paying tribute to Vietnam War veterans and Gold Star Families this morning during a special Veterans Day ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Robert Kraft, chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group and New England Patriots; Josh Kraft, president of the New England Patriots Foundation and Andre Tippett, Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer, will be on hand to honor the vets and families. Thirty veterans have been invited to this special “pinning ceremony” established by the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. The Krafts and Tippett will present special lapel pins to the men and women to recognize, thank and honor them for their service during the Vietnam War.
Ex-Pats player raising funds for diabetes
Speaking of the Patriots, former New England Pat Christian Fauria this week has been hosting 25 for 25K Radiothon to raise funds for the American Diabetes Association. Fauria is broadcasting live on WEEI Sports Radio Network for 25 hours straight — until 3 p.m. today — with a goal to raise at least $25,000 for diabetes awareness. During the event, Fauria is being joined on the phone by a number of guests including Brett Favre, Rodney Harrison and Tedy Bruschi. Fauria’s son was diagnosed with diabetes in 2019, and he came up with the idea of the broadcast shortly after.
River group meets Saturday
The Taunton River Watershed Alliance that involves many Attleboro area communities is holding its annual meeting Saturday. The meeting is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton. Besides the election of officers and a business report, there will be a talk by William Hanna with an introduction to his collaborator Katie MacDonald. Their upcoming book, “The History of the Taunton River,” will be available in late 2022.
State police crackdown
Massachusetts State Police will be cracking down on impaired drivers this weekend somewhere in Bristol County. A sobriety checkpoint will be operated during varied hours from Friday into Saturday. Police say vehicles will not be chosen arbitrarily. The purpose of the checkpoint is to educate the public and increase awareness of the need to find and remove drunken or drug-impaired drivers from roadways, state police said.
Red Cross needs blood
Despite ongoing appeals to donors and the public, the American Red Cross emergency blood and platelet shortage continues as the blood supply is the lowest this time of year in more than a decade. Thousands have answered the call to give, but additional donors are needed heading into the challenging and busy holiday season. All who donate through Nov. 23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card. Make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The following drives are being held in the area:
Franklin — Thursday, 1 to 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.
Foxboro — Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St.
Franklin — Tuesday, 1 to 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, 91 Jordan Road.
Franklin — Thursday, Nov. 18, 1 to 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.