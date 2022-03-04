Here are two Heroes of Catholic Education
Two teachers at Bishop Feehan High School, Sister Martha Mulligan and Denise Peixoto, will receive the Patricia M. Harrington, Sisters of Mercy Hero of Catholic Education Award. The award was established by the school in 2017 “to honor a champion of Catholic education who makes significant contributions in service of Catholic schools and the church.” Mulligan and Peixoto have devoted a combined 70 years as teachers and administrators in local Catholic schools. The awards will be given at the “Setting Our Hearts” Gala on Saturday, March 26, at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Tickets for the gala, which will also include a dinner, live auction, and raffle, can be purchased at bishopfeehan.com/gala.
BCC will hold its own ‘Shark Tank,’ virtually
Bristol Community College’s Academic Center for Entrepreneurship (ACE) will host a Virtual Pitch Contest at 7 p.m. Tuesday, live on the ACE Facebook page. The public is invited to tune in to watch as a group of entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges. Following the pitches, judges will award one entrepreneur $1,000, provided by the Bristol Community College Foundation, to pursue his or her innovative business idea. You can watch the contest at https://www.facebook.com/acebristolcc.
Literacy Center wants some community input
The Literacy Center, a local non-profit organization that provides educational services to adults, is looking for community feedback in a new online survey. The survey will be open until the end of March and is anonymous. After completing it, participants may choose to be entered into a drawing of a $50 Amazon gift card. According to the organization, the survey is part of a “strategic planning process” it is embarking on over the next few months. The survey can be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/TheLiteracyCenter2022.
Massachusetts ranked as most educated state
A recent study from the scholarship website Scholaroo found Massachusetts to be the most educated state in the country. The rankings were based on two broad metrics, each divided into further subcategories: educational attainment and school quality, and Massachusetts was found to be first in both. For a further breakdown of how the study was conducted or to view rankings for other states, visit scholaroo.com/most-least-educated-states.