Hats off to Larry
Larry Kessler, a North Attleboro resident and retired Sun Chronicle news editor, has been recognized for his work with the Greater Attleboro Relay for Life for over two decades. The American Cancer Society presented Kessler a Sandra C. Labaree Volunteer Values Award, the society’s highest accolade in New England. The relay started in 1999 and Kessler has taken part since 2000, first as a participant, then as a team captain and now as a member of the Event Leadership Team. In 2020, Kessler was instrumental in establishing a relationship with the Attleboro Art Museum that included a luminaria-themed art exhibit and Luminaria on the Lawn ceremony. Within the past year, he also connected the relay with the Attleboro Public Library, which hosted a Slam Cancer poetry event. Since his retirement, he has served as the relay’s spokesman. “He is always motivated to do more for the Relay For Life event and the American Cancer Society, and he continues to grow and deepen our connections to the community,” Brittney Toth of the American Cancer Society said.
KP Marching Band shines again
The King Philip Marching Band placed second at last month’s U.S. Bands National Competition at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The high school band director, Michael Keough, middle school band director, Joshua Wolloff, and students were recognized for their achievements at a recent school committee meeting. KP’s band has been one of the area’s most successful marching bands for years.
Seekonk students give thanks
Students at Hurley Middle School in Seekonk have written letters of gratitude to town police, military personnel, and healthcare workers, and children at Boston’s Children’s Hospital. “What a wonderful gesture to start off the week, just in time for the holidays!,” read a comment on social media that police retweeted.
Sturdy issues scam warning
Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro is reminding the public it doesn’t endorse or allow any company, organization, magazine or other publication to use the hospital’s name in direct or telephone solicitation. Sturdy Memorial Foundation Inc., the hospital’s parent organization, is solely responsible for its fundraising efforts. “Anyone who uses the hospital’s name while attempting to solicit donations or gifts does so without authorization,” said William Florentino, chief marketing & development officer. “There are many worthy causes who deserve your charity, and unfortunately there is a lot of fraud perpetrated using the phone. Do your research before committing to a donation over the phone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.