Who’s ready to party!
Downtown North Attleboro will be hosting a block party from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. The street will be closed from the lights at Elm Street to Richards Memorial Library at Grove Street. Look for live music, caricatures, face painting, dancers, classic cars, a beer garden and more. The event is being put on by the DNA Collaborative in partnership with Our Open Umbrella. More info: www.nadowntown.com/dna-collaborative-block-party-2021.
Halloween parade returning in Plainville
After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Plainville Fire Department will be hosting its annual Halloween parade on Friday, Oct. 22. The parade will assemble at about 5:15 p.m. at Telford Park and continue down South Street to the public safety complex.
Who’s hungry?
Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford St., Attleboro, will be serving up another takeout dinner Saturday, Oct.16. Cost for the spaghetti-and-meatball dinner is $12 for adults and $6 for kids under 10. All meals will be ready for takeout at 5:30 p.m. Call 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com to order.
Bay Road has miles of history
The Norton Historical Society will host a presentation on the history of Bay Road this Sunday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. at the Old Schoolhouse, 18 West Main St., Norton. Joseph Blansfield, a member of the Sharon Historical Society and an avid amateur historian, will give the talk and slide show presentation. The road is reportedly the first inland passage from Massachusetts Bay in Boston to Narragansett Bay in Providence, and started thousands of years ago as a trail by the Wampanoags moving from summer to winter hunting locations. That would possibly put it among the oldest roads in North America, NHS says.
And speaking of the Norton Historical Society, they’ll be hosting a flea market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Old Schoolhouse. Vendors are welcome. A fee of $20 is payable on the morning of the event. Bring your own tables. Reserve a space at nortonhistoricalsociety@verizon.net or call 508-285-7736 and leave a message.
Open house at B-P Tech
Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School, 207 Hart St., Taunton, is hosting an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. A reception with refreshments will be held in the main office conference room.
Wrentham’s Sweet reappointed
Wrentham Town Administrator Kevin Sweet has been reappointed to a fifth term on the Governor’s Local Government Advisory Commission. The commission analyzes proposed legislation affecting cities and towns, acts as an advocate for the interests of local governments and advises state officials on their needs. It meets regularly with the lieutenant governor, secretariats and state legislative leaders. Sweet also serves as an elected director on the Massachusetts Municipal Association board and is the District 5 representative on the Massachusetts Municipal Management Association executive committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.