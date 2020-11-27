Winter parking bans kick in soon
While the area already had a few inches of snow in late October, the on-street parking bans for Attleboro, North Attleboro and several other area communities officially don’t begin until Tuesday, Dec. 1. In Attleboro, parking on roads is prohibited from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. through March 31. In North Attleboro, the parking ban for town streets or sidewalks will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. through April 1. If a snowstorm takes place before Dec. 1, the ban will go into effect immediately. There are penalties for violations in all communities.
Gifts for Kids needs donations
Gifts for Kids, a nonprofit organization celebrating its 30th year, has launched its annual drive, with a twist. The organization provides holiday gifts to children in need in Norfolk County. Due to the pandemic, it expects an increase over the 1,200 children it helped last year and is collecting monetary donations only. They will be used to purchase gift cards that will be distributed to social service agencies to give to families. This year’s goal is to raise $150,000 by Friday, Dec. 4. To donate, visit www.giftsforkidsma.org or www.facebook.com/GiftsForKids, send a donation to @GiftsForKidsMA on Venmo, mail a check payable to Gifts for Kids to PO Box 464, Sharon, MA 02067, or text GFK to 202-858-1233.
North Scouts selling trees
North Attleboro Boy Scout Troop 23 begins selling Christmas trees Monday at the Atlantic Stainless (formerly Sears pickup building) at the corner of Route 1A and Whiting Street. Scouts will cut the tree and secure it to your vehicle. Times are weekdays, 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Get out and enjoy nature
Residents across the state are being encouraged to get out Friday and enjoy Department of Conservation and Recreation properties, including Borderland State Park in North Easton. The appeal is part of the agency’s annual “Go Green on Black Friday” campaign. Hikes range from 1 to 5 miles and from light to strenuous. They’re billed as an excellent way for frequent park users and newcomers to skip the Black Friday frenzy and spend quality time outdoors. Hikers are encouraged to share photos on social media by tagging @MassDCR using the hashtags — #GoGreen and #OptOutside. At Borderland, you can hike around Lower Leach Pond. Start at the visitor center and follow the Pond Walk trail signs. Terrain is moderate with rocky spots, and the distance is about 3 miles. The visitor center and restrooms remain closed. There is a $5 parking fee for in-state vehicles. Download a trail map by visiting www.mass.gov/locations/borderland-state-park.
