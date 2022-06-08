Summer Solstice Fest returning
The 10th annual Blackstone River Theater Summer Solstice Festival, the first to be held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Diamond Hill Park, Route 114 in Cumberland. Over a dozen bands will be performing Celtic and world music and there will also be Irish step dance troupes, activities for kids and over 40 craft and food vendors. Tickets are $22 for adults, $17 for seniors and $5 for kids. Kids under 5 get in free. There will also be an after-festival session from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. the night of the festival. Tickets to both events are available at riverfolk.org/events-tickets. There will also be a limited number of tickets for the after-session available for purchase at the festival. Rain date is June 19.
Donate blood in Foxboro
Splitsville Luxury Lanes at Patriot Place in Foxboro is hosting a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The drive will support the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center. Former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, now a radio host for 98.5 The Sports Hub, will be among the donors at the event along with other former Patriots. All donors will have access to free bowling, Topgolf Swing Suites, face painting and a balloon artist from Splitsville. There will also be coffee and donuts provided by Dunkin’ and donors will receive a $5 Dunkin’ gift card. You can register for the drive at tinyurl.com/BowlJune2022. Participants are reminded to be hydrated and eat before their appointment. They should also bring a photo ID.
A grand honor for a proud grandpa
The King Philip Regional High School commencement ceremony, held last Sunday at Stonehill College in Easton, included several notable accomplishments. First, KP School Committee member James Lehan made a bit of personal history. Twenty-nine years after presenting his daughter her diploma when he was on the school board at the 1993 graduation, Lehan repeated the honor, handing his granddaughter, Sarah Jane Lehan-Allen her diploma. Superintendent Paul Zinni told the graduates that seeing them complete their KP education was especially meaningful for him because the Class of 2022’s freshman year coincided with his start time as head of the district. And lastly, KP Principal Lisa Mobley announced the recipients of two highly anticipated honors: The King Philip Cup was presented to graduate Emma Murphy, and KP teacher Shawn Geary was voted Teacher of the Year by the graduating class.