North summer concerts coming back
The North Attleboro Cultural Council is returning to the tradition of presenting a summer concert series. The concerts are scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting in mid-July. Due to the pandemic, no concerts were allowed in 2020. However, this summer many restrictions have been lifted and the council will again be hosting concerts at the downtown green in front of town hall. People just needs to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Many downtown restaurants are within walking distance of the concert area so people can enjoy a fun night out with music and food. Here’s the concert lineup:
- July 13, 4Ever Fab — Beatles cover band
- July 20, Michelle Cruz
- July 27, Willie Laws Band
- Aug. 3, Dan Sand Band
- Aug.10, School of Rock.
May was fairly wet and warm
The month that just ended had well above average rainfall and was on the warm side, according to weather information compiled by the Attleboro Water Department. The average daily high temperature was 70 degrees, which compares to a usual 69. The highest temp was 88 on May 23. The average daily low temperature was 48, which mirrors the norm. The lowest temp was 39 on May 13. Rainfall ran 5.48 inches, which is well above the monthly average of 3.87 inches. However, most of the rain fell at the beginning and end of May, with a dry spell the middle two weeks of the month. A total of 12 days saw some rain. The overall rainfall helps balance rain the past two months. April was warmer and dryer than usual, water department records show. Just 3.29 inches of rain was recorded for that month, which typically gets over 4 inches.
Chamber plans golf tourney
This year’s United Regional Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament is Monday, June 21 at Norton Country Club. The schedule is 11 a.m., registration and boxed lunch; 11:30 a.m., putting contest; noon, shotgun start; and 5 p.m., awards dinner, cash bar, and raffles. Register by Thursday, June 10. It’s $185 per golfer or $210 per golfer with passport, which includes automatic entry into the individual hole competitions. To sign up or get more info, call chamber President/CEO Jack Lank at 508-316-0861 or email him at jack@unitedregionalchamber.org.
