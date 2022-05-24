Wheaton students celebrate Holi
For the first time since 2019, students at Wheaton College in Norton earlier this month celebrated Holi, a Hindu festival traditionally held to mark the beginning of spring. The celebration was organized by the South Asian Student Initiative, a student-run club at Wheaton. Saachi Tapse, co-president of the club, says the event was intended to bring the campus community together after "a long, arduous year" and to celebrate the coming summer. The tradition was also brought back to salute the number of South Asian students graduating this year, Tapse said. Wheaton's commencement ceremony took place May 21.
Return of Foxboro Founders Day
Foxboro Founders Day returns on Saturday, June 11 with a variety of fun activities, including the annual parade. It will begin assembling at 132 Central St. at 9 a.m. and start at 10. The parade will end at the Booth Playground on South Street, where area non-profit organizations will have booths set up. There will be a number of fun activities at Booth Playground including reunions for Foxboro High School classes, games, raffles and food. The event will conclude with fireworks starting at 9 p.m. To raise funds for the fireworks, the Founders Day committee has organized a voluntary toll around the Foxboro Common, to run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. You can find more information about the day, as well as a complete event schedule, at foxboroughfoundersday.com.
Historic Mansfield house to reopen in summer
The Fisher-Richardson House, a mid-18th century home that has functioned as a museum since 1930, will again be open to the public this summer. The house is at 354 Willow St. in Mansfield. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays beginning June 12 and ending the weekend of September 11. It will not be open the weekend of July 4. Tours of the house will be provided by members of the Mansfield Historical Society. Also, the society welcomes volunteers to become docents at the house. They must be at least 16 years old and able to work at least one two-hour shift each month. Past experience is not required. If you are interested in volunteering, contact mansfieldhs1775@gmail.com.
Seekonk group holds sale for good cause
The Seekonk chapter of the Knights of Columbus is holding its annual charity yard sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18. “This event helps us fulfill our mission of charity,” said Marty O’Loughlin, chairman of the Seekonk Knights. “All proceeds go to local charities, including food pantries, disability support groups, youth support groups and Dana Farber.” The event will be held outdoors at 532 Arcade Ave. In the weather doesn't cooperate, the sale will be held on June 19. Vendors can purchase 15-by-30-foot lots for $25. To purchase one, call 508-336-7952 or visit the group on Facebook under their name.