Dodgeball tournament raises $5,000
The Glow Dodgeball Tournament held March 12 raised over $5,000 for Special Olympics Massachusetts and North Attleboro High School Unified Sports Program. That’s according to a Facebook post from the North Attleboro Police Department. Several local police departments participated in the tournament, put on by the Massachusetts Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Mansfield police won first place while North Attleboro won the award for Top Fundraising Police Department.
How to have hard talks with kids
The Hockomock YMCA is partnering with Bellingham Public Schools on a panel presentation titled, “Supporting Kids Through Difficult Conversations,” from 7:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 28. The presentation will be done via a live webinar. It is free and open to all. Julia Campion, senior manager at Riverside Trauma Center; Austyn Ellese Mayfield, founder of KoS Creative Media; and Kate Kelly, owner of Understanding Identities, will all speak. You can register for the presentation at bpsdk12-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TEaUTrY-Q8-4cWaM8VffUw, or contact 339-222-2455 for more information.
Start of Foxboro composting season
Foxboro composting season will begin on April 4 with the opening of the compost site on East Belcher Road. The site will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday, excluding holidays, through late November or early December. Compost site stickers are available for Foxboro residents at the site. For more information, including which items are accepted for composting, visit the Department of Public Works page at foxboroughma.gov or call 508-543-5644.
Be careful with your donations
Attorney General Maura Healey reminds you that it is important to make informed decisions about how you donate in order to avoid charity fraud, especially during the current invasion of Ukraine when many people are interested in making charitable donations. Suggested strategies to avoid fraud include donating to well-established charities, which are usually more trustworthy. The Attorney General’s Office also has annual financial reports for Massachusetts public charities, available online at mass.gov/service-details/public-charities-annual-filings. They can be used as a resource when researching charities. If you have received solicitations from an organization you are concerned about, contact the AG’s Non-Profit Organizations/Public Charities Division at 617-963-2101. Learn how to file a complaint about an organization online at mass.gov/how-to/file-a-complaint-about-a-charity-or-non-profit.