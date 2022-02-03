Be careful out there
With plenty of snow still left from Saturday’s nor’easter, drivers and pedestrians are warned to be especially alert for unseen vehicles, walkers and joggers. “Snow still piled high from the historic blizzard is blocking sidewalks and narrowing roadways across the state, mounting special challenges for pedestrians, cyclists, drivers and emergency responders,” AAA Northeast says. “With snowbanks at their highest level in years limiting drivers’ vantage points, and roads narrowed by the recent blizzard, AAA urges drivers to look twice for runners, walkers and cyclists in the roadway.”
Move over for emergency vehicles
AAA also cautions drivers to pay special attention to the state’s Move Over Law, which requires them to reduce speed and move over a lane if possible when they see the flashing lights of emergency vehicles on the roadside. The law applies to police, fire and EMT vehicles, as well as tow trucks and highway maintenance equipment. “There continue to be far too many tragic stories of law enforcement officers, highway maintenance workers and tow truck operators injured or killed assisting motorists,” said Mary Maguire of AAA, a Norton resident. “The simple act of slowing down and moving over can prevent these senseless tragedies and make the roads safer for everyone.” On average, two emergency responders are struck daily in the United States.
Fire chiefs graduate program
Congratulations to Mansfield Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers and Norton Fire Chief Shawn Simmons for completing the 13-week Chief Fire Officer Management program hosted by the Massachusetts Fire Academy and the University of Massachusetts.
Check for unclaimed property
Tuesday was National Unclaimed Property Day, in case you didn’t know, and people are being urged to check whether they might have any forgotten savings and checking accounts, uncashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and safe deposit box contents. Most accounts are considered abandoned and turned over to the state after three years of inactivity. One in 10 Massachusetts residents has unclaimed money and the state Treasury is holding over $3.4 billion in unclaimed property. Visit www.findmassmoney.com or call 1-888-344-MASS (6277). There is no time limit to claim property and, in many cases, claimants will receive interest. In 2021, the Treasury processed over 113,000 claims and returned over $174 million in cash and securities.