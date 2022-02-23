Norfolk man conquers BFit Challenge
The Boston Firefighters Credit Union served as one of the sponsors for the annual Boston Bruins Foundation BFit Challenge at TD Garden. The credit union also provided a donation of $10,000 to benefit first responder charities that address job-related injury, stress, and mental health for police, firefighters, and EMS personnel. The challenge invited first responders and community members from all over New England to participate in a fitness course throughout TD Garden to raise awareness around health and wellness, celebrate first responders, and to raise money for first responder charities. Among the participants in the BFit Challenge was the Boston Firefighters Credit Union’s Andy Puga of Norfolk.
Attleboro offering free activities at recreation center
Attleboro parents and their children are invited to the Bartek Recreation Center, 81 Pine St., Attleboro, for two free programs that are being offered by the city this winter and spring. Through mid-April, supervised gym and recreation activities are available from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Parents and children are invited to make use of the facility’s three basketball courts as well as the many options in its game room, such as foosball or table tennis. During the week, there will be an after-school program available to Attleboro students between the ages of 8 and 17. Activities include basketball, soccer, computer games, and table games.
Boston Bruins Pajama Drive now on
The Seekonk Public Library is collecting donations for the 15th annual Boston Bruins Pajama Drive, which runs until March 31. There will be a collection box for donations in the library lobby. Organizers say there is a particular need for donations of pajamas for older children and teenagers, or sizes 6 and up. This year, donations will benefit Cradles for Crayons and Wonderfund MA. More information about each organization can be found at their websites, cradlestocrayons.org and wonderfundma.org.