Happy
100th, Cy!Cyril Harper recently celebrated his 100th birthday at the Village at Willow Crossings in Mansfield, where a car-and-walking parade was held in his honor. Mansfield police and firefighters also came out to honor Harper, who served in the Army and Air Force during World War II, working in communications for the occupied forces in Germany. Harper credits his long life to eating well, not drinking much, and never smoking. Born in Wakefield, he graduated as a chemist from Lowell Tech where he played baseball and later took graduate classes at Princeton. He worked at United Alaska in Easthampton where he met his wife of 68 years, Joan. They have four children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
North garden club keeps things clean
Angle Tree Garden Club in North Attleboro recently got together with clippers in hand to complete the annual fall cleanup, led by environmental chair Heather McCrystal. Also, the herb garden behind the Woodcock Garrison House is ready for the winter months; in spring it will flourish once again. The club looks forward to getting back to community service in addition to maintaining several gardens, including Lisa Pollack’s workshops at the senior center, Community Connections’ projects lead by Prudy Bliss, and talks to enhance knowledge of horticulture and the environment. For membership information, contact Linda Everton at 508-699-7731 or follow on Facebook.
What are your Thanksgiving plans?
The coronavirus pandemic has upended traditions and plans for many things this year and the upcoming holidays will no doubt look different for many. The Sun Chronicle is working on a story about how readers will be celebrating Thanksgiving this year. Will you mark the holiday with your immediate family only? Are you planning something totally different in light of social distancing? Or do you plan to carry on your annual tradition? Send us a note by Nov. 1 through Messenger or email news@thesunchronicle.com to let us know. Thanks.
Watch the road
October is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and Oct. 17 marked National Move Over Day. First responders and all those who assist motorists at the roadside are especially vulnerable to drivers who are distracted by their cellphones, navigation systems, or are impaired. Public safety officials have put out a reminder of this continuing threat to the safety of those who are there to help others.
