Pasta’s pasta comes with a worthy goal
Boston Bruins star right winger David “Pasta” Pastrnák is teaming up with Stop & Shop to launch a limited edition penne pasta that will support pediatric cancer research and care at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. Pastrnák is known to his fans as “Pasta” and he reportedly loves the stuff, especially as pregame fuel. Pasta Pasta comes in a black-and-gold collectible box that features a photo of Pastrnák in his signature goal-scoring stance and retails for 88 cents, in honor of his jersey number. It’s available at Stop & Shop, recognized as the largest corporate donor of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund.
Chamber looking to honor person, business
The United Regional Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its 2021 Person of the Year and 2021 Business of the Year. The Person of the Year must be someone committed to the overall mission of the chamber and who has made a positive impact in the local communities it serves. The Business of the Year must be a chamber member’s company that has an established business within the 16 chamber communities and donates its time and talents to community projects, fundraising and/or other activities. Call 508-316-0861 or email jack@unitedregionalchamber.org to request nomination forms. Nominations must be submitted by Nov. 5. The chamber serves Attleboro, Bellingham, Blackstone, Foxboro, Franklin, Mansfield, Medfield, Medway, Millis, Norfolk, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham.
‘My American Journey’ postponed
The Literacy Center’s Big Read event “My American Journey” has been postponed from Friday, Oct. 8, to Thursday, Oct. 28, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The open-mic style Zoom event invites students, volunteers, and the community to share presentations (in any form) about their journeys to, from, or within America. Participants are encouraged to prepare oral stories, songs, poems, or other presentations under 5 minutes. The audience will be allowed to ask questions of the performers after each performance. To register, visit attleborolibrary.org. For more info, contact Joseph Morra at 508-222-0157 or jmorra@sailsinc.org.
‘Theory of Relativity’ at Dean College
The School of the Arts at Dean College in Franklin will perform “The Theory of Relativity” Wednesday, Oct. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 17. Through a collection of songs, scenes and monologues, the show introduces an array of characters experiencing “the joys and heartbreaks, the liaisons and losses, the inevitability and the wonder of human connection,” the school says. It’s drawn from the real-life experiences and struggles of millennials. Performances will take place on the Main Stage of the Campus Center. Tickets, more info: www.dean.edu/boxoffice.
