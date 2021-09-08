Emergency preparedness month
September is Emergency Preparedness Month and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is promoting “30 Days 30 Ways: 30 Days of Preparedness.” The idea is to encourage individuals, families and organizations to prepare for emergencies and disasters. The promotion gives residents 30 steps they can take in 30 days. “Even though getting prepared may seem overwhelming, it can be simplified by breaking it down into smaller, more manageable steps, making it affordable, and done over time,” says MEMA Deputy Director Pat Carnevale. To see a complete list of steps, go to Mass.gov/Ready.
Borrow a ‘hot spot’ from the library
Do you find yourself wishing you could take your WiFi with you? Well, with the help of the Attleboro Public Library, you can. Funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to the state Board of Library Commissioners allowed for the purchase of more than 3,000 WFi “hot spots” at Massachusetts libraries. The APL will let people borrow the new spots along with the previously owned ones in the coming weeks. The goal is to bring WiFi to more Attleboro residents. Anyone 18 or older can request a spot, provided their account is in good standing. If you would like to borrow one, visit https://attleborolibrary.org/hotspot/ for more information
September Story Walk
The Children’s Room of the Cumberland Public Library has put together a StoryWalk where the pages of a picture book are placed throughout the Monastery playground in front of the library. Families can walk through the pages, experiencing the story in a lively way. The StoryWalk project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt. and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. This month’s story is “School’s First Day of School” by Adam Rex. For more information, call 508-333-2552.
Pet group yard sale canceled
The Southeastern MA Paws of Comfort Lions of Attleboro has had to cancel its yard sale this Saturday, Sept. 11 due to low vendor participation. The group is planning another yard sale in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.