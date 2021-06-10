A four-day
heat waveIf you’re wondering whether this week’s hot weather constituted a heat wave, it did indeed. Heat advisories were issued and the feel-like temperature, known as the heat index, was around 100 degrees for a few days. Conditions were so extreme,North Attleboro let schoolchildren out early Monday. A heat wave is defined as at least three consecutive days of 90-degree or higher temps. The high temperatures for the four days were 94 on Sunday (which broke the record of 92 for the date set in 2011), 91 on Monday, 93 on Tuesday, and 90 on Wednesday. Thursday brought welcome relief, with the temp peaking at 75, the Attleboro Water Department said. The recent hot spell was nowhere near record territory for Attleboro; the longest heat wave ran 13 days. And the high temperatures didn’t come close to the top 10 hottest June days. They are all in the upper 90s and low 100s.
Town meeting turnouts
Maybe area residents aren’t big Boston Bruins fans or they’re just dedicated citizens. Officials in Dracut say they’ll try again next week to hold their annual town meeting after Monday’s meeting fell well short of a quorum of 250 voters. Officials attributed the poor turnout to the heat and a Bruins playoff game. Plainville, Seekonk and Wrentham’s town meetings Monday night went ahead as scheduled, with turnouts of 133, 327 and 55 residents, respectively. The Plainville and Seekonk sessions lasted until nearly midnight.
Historic house to open
The Mansfield Historical Commission says the Fisher-Richardson House will be open to the public every Sunday starting this weekend and going through Sept. 12 (except July 4th). Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. Located at 354 Willow St., the home is owned by the town, with tours conducted by Mansfield Historical Society volunteers in costume. The house is part of the Passport to History, which gives free admission and activities this summer at 16 museums and historic sites in Bristol, Plymouth, and Barnstable counties. More information is available on the historical society’s website, www.mhsma.org.
Learn history of Mansfield cemetery
The Mansfield Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is holding an event at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Springbrook Cemetery in Mansfield. David Grant will talk about various past founding members of the DAR chapter as well as some Patriots buried in the cemetery on Spring Street, which dates to 1860.
KP nursing scholarship offered
JM Home Healthcare of Norfolk is offering its first annual scholarship to a member of the King Philip Regional High School Class of 2021 pursuing a nursing degree. The scholarship is for $1,000. Interested students should submit a short essay stating why they are interested in pursuing an education in the nursing field. The application must be accompanied by a letter of recommendation from a non-relative such as a teacher, guidance counselor, mentor, coach, etc. Email both to Jen Murray at jen@jmhomehealthcare.com by Monday, June 14. Murray, a registered nurse and the founder and president of JM Home Healthcare, says, “This past year has shown the world how important nurses are. We want to do our part to support a young person who wants to pursue a nursing career.”
