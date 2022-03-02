Keeping older adults safe from fires
“Dear Grandma/Querida Abuela,” a bilingual campaign designed to ensure older people have working smoke alarms in their apartments or homes, has begun airing on TV and radio stations throughout Massachusetts.
“Working smoke alarms are often the first line of defense against injury and tragedy in a fire,” said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.
Access to working smoke alarms is particularly important for older adults, he said, because they are involved in a disproportionate number of fatal fire incidents. For more info, visit mass.gov/service-details/dfs-public-awareness-campaigns.
Get planting with help from library Friends
The Friends of the Seekonk Public Library will host a spring bulb sale through the group Flower Power Fundraising. Visit friendsoftheseekonklibrary.fpfundraising.com to place an order from the Flower Power Fundraising catalog, which includes not only bulbs, but also seeds, fruits, vegetables, and growing supplies. Shipments will begin April 1 and all orders are due by May 15. Half of all proceeds will go directly to the Friends of the Seekonk Public Library and its efforts to provide the library materials and programs not included in the town budget. For more information about the sale, contact Pat Libby at 774-451-4612 at palibby@comcast.net.
Conference will educate about Alzheimer’s
This week, the Alzheimer’s Association New England Region is hosting the New England Family Conference, an educational initiative for those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia and their families. The event is free and open to the general public. It will take place virtually on March 4-5 and includes sessions from experts in the field of support and care, as well as a panel of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and a panel of caregivers. To view a complete list of sessions, topics, and speakers or to register for the conference, visit alzfamilyconference.org.