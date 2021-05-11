Playing golf for A.J.
Former New England Patriots player Patrick Chung is hosting a 72-team golf tournament Monday to raise money for A.J. Quetta, the Bishop Feehan High School varsity hockey player who suffered a serious spinal cord injury during a game in January. Quetta underwent surgery and received care at Massachusetts General Hospital before flying to Atlanta to continue his recovery at the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center. Chung announced his retirement from football in March after 11 seasons in the NFL.
Jimmy Fund cancer drive
Showcase Cinemas’ first virtual canister collection drive in support of The Jimmy Fund has kicked off. Through the end of July, patrons are invited to give to The Jimmy Fund online though showcasecinemas.com and the new “Round Up for Good” option. This year, moviegoers will be able to round up to the nearest dollar to donate their change when they purchase movie tickets or preorder food and beverage items on the website. Customers will also have the option to “Round Up for Good” when they make in-theater purchases. There are Showcase Cinemas in North Attleboro and Foxboro. Showcase has conducted its annual canister collection for The Jimmy Fund for more than 70 years, and has raised more than $14 million to benefit adult and pediatric cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.
RMV warns about scam
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is cautioning customers to be aware of a text phishing scam that has been reported in this and other states. The scam involves customers receiving text messages claiming to be from the Department of Motor Vehicles that direct them to click on a provided link to update their personal contact information. Customers can recognize this type of text as a phishing scam because RMV and not DMV is the name of the Registry of Motor Vehicles in Massachusetts. Any text using the phrase Department of Motor Vehicles or DMV should be deleted. The RMV does not send unsolicited requests for personal and/or contact information. Any communication by text from the RMV would be as a result of a customer-initiated request or transaction.
AG’s office offers housing sessions
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is hosting training sessions for landlords, property managers, real estate agents, community organizations and tenant advocates to ensure they are aware of protections afforded to tenants and homebuyers under state and federal housing laws. “We are in the midst of an unprecedented housing crisis in Massachusetts that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and I want to make sure that the rights afforded to residents under our housing laws are understood and complied with,” Healey said. Under state law, it is illegal to discriminate against any individual who receives federal, state or local housing subsidies, including rental assistance or rental supplements. Landlords cannot discriminate against those who seek to participate in the state-funded RAFT program, which helps keep households in stable situations when facing eviction and other housing emergencies caused by loss of income. The sessions are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13, and Wednesday, May 19. Visit www.mass.gov/orgs/office-of-attorney-general-maura-healey.
