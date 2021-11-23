Plainville Athletic League helps food pantry
The Plainville Athletic League recently presented the Living Bread Food Pantry in town with a check for $16,500, money it raised through its Cares-a-Ton red heart sign sale earlier this year. The pantry’s Becky Showalter-Simon was joined by a number of baseball and softball players when the check was presented. If residents would like to donate goods for the upcoming holidays, they can place them in the bin on the side of the United Methodist Church next to An Unlikely Story bookstore downtown.
Patriot tackles Thanksgiving need
New England Patriots nose tackle Davon Godchaux last week provided Thanksgiving meals to young people at the Boys & Girls Club of Providence. Godchaux, in partnership with his foundation ChauxDown, teamed with Feast and Fettle on the effort. Also, 150 backpacks were given to at-risk youth in the Boston community. The ChauxDown Foundation empowers at-risk youth through fitness, literacy and educational programming. The foundation has helped serve and impact over 2,000 youth in the Miami, Plaquemine, Louisiana and Boston communities.
Thanksgiving race in Wrentham
Wrentham Recreation’s fourth annual Turkeywacker 5K Trail Race is set for Thanksgiving Day. The race kicks off at 8:30 a.m. from the Rice Recreation Complex adjacent to Wrentham Developmental Center. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome. There will be after-race raffles and prizes. Fees: adults $30, $35 day of race; youths ages 13 to 17 $10, and those under 12 $5. For more information and to register, visit wrenthamma.myrec.com.
Toy drive in Attleboro Saturday
The Attleboro Police Association will have a Stuff-A-Cruiser toy drive from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, at the Burlington Coat Factory at South Attleboro Square on Route 1. The event is to collect donated toys for Christmas is for Kids.
