Along the Way

Mansfield girl meets ‘America’s Top Cop’
In 2017, at the age of 8, Dakota Matthews of Mansfield set out with a goal to visit all 351 police stations in Massachusetts. Four years later, the coronavirus has stalled her progress, but she has still reached the impressive number of 228 visited with 123 left to go. Despite not being able to do as much traveling, Matthews did have the chance to meet Bill Bratton, who formerly ran the New York City, Boston, and Los Angeles police departments and earned the informal title, America’s Top Cop. She was attending the National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando at the same hotel that the Police Executive Research Forum conference was being held. Bratton was participating in the forum, as was James Creed of the Plymouth County Sheriff’s office, a friend of Dakota’s. Creed offered her the opportunity to meet Bratton and she did, on July 14. In a show of her support, she gave Bratton a patch from her organization, She Loves Police. In exchange, Bratton gave her one of his “challenge coins,” which bear Bratton’s name and police organization.
Sounds of the ‘70s
If feel good music with a 1970s vibe is your thing, check out the free Dan San Band concert at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the gazebo in Veterans Park in North Attleboro. The North Attleboro Cultural Council is hosting the event. Dan Sanfilippo, the lead singer and keyboardist, will be playing his vintage Fender Rhodes electric piano with backing from a rhythm-and-horns section. Portside Fish Market food truck will be there along with ice cream treat vendors. All you need to bring is a blanket or chair. In case of inclement weather, the show will be rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 16.
Road race Sunday in North
Here’s a reminder that the first in-person road race to be held in the area, the 5K Run/Walk to Remember, will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday in downtown North Attleboro. The 5K (3.1-miler) will start outside town hall and cover a course through downtown and nearby roads before finishing near town hall and Veterans Park. Entry fees through July 31 are: $15, children 6-12; $25, teens 13-19; $30, adults 20-64; and $25, seniors 65 and older. Children under 6 are free. Sign up online through Saturday at www.raceentry.com/5k-runwalk-to-remember-community-vna/race-information. Day-of-race signup will start at 7:30 a.m. at Veterans Park in front of town hall. Cost will be $35 for everyone. The event is being put on by the Community VNA to benefit its hospice care program.
