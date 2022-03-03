Way to go, Adam!
Partners in Patriotism gave a Twitter shout-out to lifelong Foxboro resident Adam Taj last week. Taj, 13, was saluted as a “noteworthy neighbor” because, while riding in a car during a recent snowstorm, he noticed a woman struggling to clear out the area around her car and got out of his car to help her shovel. With his help, the woman was able to get to work on time. “Giving back to the community means giving anything that you have to someone that needs it, or helping in any way,” said Adam, who has also volunteered for both Foxboro Cable Access and the annual Turkey Brigade Thanksgiving food drive. Partners in Patriotism provides support to the Foxboro community through a non-profit fund and a scholarship. If you know anyone who you would identify as a noteworthy neighbor, email FoxboroResidents@GilletteStadium.com.
Free mental health first aid training
This spring, the Greater Attleboro Stronger Together Alliance is offering free mental health first aid training for parents, caregivers, and others working with children ages 12-18. The sessions will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2 at LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro and on May 14 at YMCA Camp Finberg in Norton. They will teach what the risk factors are for addiction and mental health issues, as well as warning signs to be aware of, how to help in crisis and non-crisis situations, and where to find further support. Kimberly Lafountain, a mental health First Aid certified instructor, licensed mental health counselor and behavioral education development specialist at Bradley Hospital in East providence, will run both training sessions. They are provided in partnership with organizations such as the YMCA and Fuller Hospital of Attleboro, which will be providing resource tables at each session. Information about the events and how to sign up can be found at the Greater Attleboro Stronger Together Alliance’s Facebook page, @strongertogetherattleboro.
Story times return to Mansfield
In-person story times are back at the Mansfield Public Library for infants to 5-year-olds. They’re being held throughout March, and more information about them can be found on Instagram @mansfieldpubliclibrary, on Facebook at @mansfieldmalibrary, or at mansfieldlibraryma.com. For accessibility information, contact the library’s youth services director at zwimsatt@sailsinc.org or call 508-261-7380.