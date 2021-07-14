Locals compete in Miss Mass. competition
After being cancelled in 2020, the Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Competition returns this weekend to the Hanover Theatre in Worcester, and there are two locals in the running. Christine Lattouf, a graduate of Norton High School and the University of Massachusetts, Boston, and Abigail Riggs of Plainville, a graduate of King Phillip Regional High School and the University of Massachusetts Amherst, are among 23 women vying for the crown. Lattouf currently holds the title of Miss Taunton and has previously competed for the title of Miss Massachusetts. For Riggs, this is her first time around. The competition starts Friday night, with the finals set for Saturday night. Up until 10 p.m. Friday, the public can vote for the People’s Choice contestant; votes cost $1. Tickets to the competition can be purchased at www.missmass.org. The winner will go on to compete in the Miss America Pageant to be held at Mohegan Sun in December. Lyndsey Littlefield, a Taunton native, is the reigning title holder. She has earned $27,000 in scholarships through pageant competition.
Attleboro Library selling kids books
Looking for a good book to keep your child entertained this summer? The Friends of Attleboro Public Library will be hosting a book sale outside of the library Wednesday, July 14, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. It’s right after the Family Summer Storytime in Balfour Riverwalk Park. The sale will offer picture books and early readers only. Each title will cost 50 cents.
APL reading program underway
The summer reading program at the Attleboro Public Library is underway. The reading program, which features stories, crafts, trivia, and prize drawings, runs through Aug. 13. There is the Youth Summer Reading Program for ages 3 to 17, and Adult Summer Reading Program for those 18 and over. “We will have both virtual and in-person programs,” the latter of which will be held outside because of library renovations, said Children’s Librarian Krystal Brown. A magician, family storytime, and take-home kits are part of the program. Attleboro is taking part in the “First Lady of the Commonwealth & Blades Summer Reading Challenge” where through Aug. 16 the city has a goal to read for 6,000 minutes (100 hours). Once that goal is met, the library is entered into a drawing for signed Bruins memorabilia. Participants can log their reading online, register for programs and participate in activities. More information can be found at attleborolibrary.org under the “Summer” tab, by calling 508-222-0157 or emailing apl_ref@sailsinc.org or attleborokids@sailsinc.org
Franklin history museum reopens Thursday
The Franklin Historical Museum is hosting a grand reopening at 5 p.m. Thursday. The museum is at 355 East Central St. Hours are 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.
